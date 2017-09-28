Bella Thorne Is Naked, Unretouched, & 'Not Fucking Perfect' In GQ Mexico! PICS HERE!

Flaws and all!

Bella Thorne covers the October issue of GQ México, and in the publication, she takes it all off for a steamy nekkid pic!

Scott Disick's former flame specifically asked the magazine to NOT retouch the (above) photo in order to show the world she is "real," "not fucking perfect," and has "insecurities" just like everyone else in the world!

The 19-year-old wrote:

"I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees. Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted. honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's ok. As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But fuck it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not FUCKING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL. So hip hop your asses over the fence and GET OVER IT. @gqmexico"

We have to applaud Miz Thorne for keeping it 100%!

See more pics (below)!

