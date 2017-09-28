Beyoncé Remixes J Balvin & Willy William's Mi Gente To Support Hurricane Victims! LISTEN!

Beyoncé ALWAYS comes through!

On Thursday, the Crazy In Love singer dropped a remix of J Balvin and Willy William's song Mi Gente, and yes, she actually sings in

Spanish!

According to Bey's website, the superstar is donating the proceeds to support hurricane and earthquake relief charities in Puerto Rico, Mexico, and other affected Caribbean Island countries.

To help, CLICK HERE!

Check out the song (below)!

