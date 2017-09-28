Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Hugh Hefner Khloé K. Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Latinolicious, Music Minute, Beyonce, Inspiration, Charity, J Balvin >> Beyoncé Remixes J Balvin & Willy William's Mi Gente To Support Hurricane Victims! LISTEN!

Beyoncé Remixes J Balvin & Willy William's Mi Gente To Support Hurricane Victims! LISTEN!

9/28/2017 10:01 PM ET | Filed under: LatinoliciousMusic MinuteBeyonceInspirationCharityJ Balvin

no title

Beyoncé ALWAYS comes through!

On Thursday, the Crazy In Love singer dropped a remix of J Balvin and Willy William's song Mi Gente, and yes, she actually sings in
Spanish!

According to Bey's website, the superstar is donating the proceeds to support hurricane and earthquake relief charities in Puerto Rico, Mexico, and other affected Caribbean Island countries.

To help, CLICK HERE!

Check out the song (below)!

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
The Plus-Size Models You Should Know!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
View Pics »
Next story »
Find Out What Kim Kardashian Thinks About Khloé's Pregnancy — AND Why Tristan Thompson Is The Real Deal HERE!
See All Comments