Cardi B Has THESE Stars To Thank For Her Outrageous Personality! Quote Of The Day!

Cardi B Has THESE Stars To Thank For Her Outrageous Personality! Quote Of The Day!

9/28/2017

It all makes sense!

This feels so accurate!

Cardi B credits comedian Dave Chappelle and Raven-Symoné for her personality in a random tweet on Thursday.

