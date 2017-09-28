Cardi B Has THESE Stars To Thank For Her Outrageous Personality! Quote Of The Day!

Hugh Hefner touched so many lives.

So it's understandable that the Playboy founder's ex-girlfriends are paying tribute to the media mogul following his sad passing.

As we previously reported, Hef passed away on Wednesday from natural causes. It's said he died peacefully while at his home, The Playboy Mansion, and was surrounded by his loved ones. He was 91.

Despite reportedly having been ill for awhile, Hugh's death has certainly taken many by surprise. Hefner's exes and Girls Next Door costars Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt were quick to voice their devastation amid the news that the magazine pioneer had died.

Miz Wilkinson, who has previously described her former flame as "family," addressed the sad news by releasing the following statement to People:

[Image via Nikki Nelson/WENN.]