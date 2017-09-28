Hugh Hefner is dead at 91 years old.

The founder of the Playboy empire was rumored to be in failing health for a while, but on Wednesday (September 27) it was confirmed that the media mogul had passed away. It's said Hugh died from natural causes.

Related: Playboy Brings Back Nudity

He is survived by third wife Crystal Hefner and son Cooper Hefner, whom Hef handpicked to take over as the public face of the Playboy empire in 2012. In fact, Cooper even made an official statement about his father's passing to The Hollywood Reporter:

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]