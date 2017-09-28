After Seeing This Video Of Cole Sprouse Beauty Vlogging, We Really Hope He Doesn't Quit His Day Job!

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/28/2017 1:02 AM ET | Filed under: MTVBeauty BuzzFunnyInstagram

Cole Sprouse

Let's just say Jughead Jones was probably not meant to be a beauty vlogger.

In a funny new video posted on Riverdale's Camila Mendes' Instagram Story, Cole Sprouse pretends to apply makeup while mouthing the steps for his first ever beauty tutorial!

Related: Cole Dances Around Romance Rumors

MTV reposted the clip on Wednesday, sharing:

Let #1 beauty vlogger @colesprouse inspire your look today 💄 | 🔁 @camimendesA post shared by MTV (@mtv) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

Lol!

[Image via Instagram.]

