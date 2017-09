Dream big, Ellen DeGeneres!

Being on daytime TV for 15 seasons, you'd think the comedian has done it all. But there's one feat that even Ellen might not be able to accomplish: getting Beyoncé to follow her on Instagram.

For those who aren't following Bey on the gram (what are you doing with your lives!?), the superstar has a healthy 106 million followers — but does not follow a SINGLE account!

Well, that just won't settle with the daytime queen, who is now on a mission to become Queen Bey's one and only follower. Her first attempt at getting the icon's social media attention? Recording her entire audience doing the Single Ladies dance!

Will this stunt be enough to get a follow from Bey? Probably not, but it's a start! Watch Ellen kick off her season 15 mission AND see the ending result in the post (below)!

Hey @Beyonce, if you follow me, you'll get this and more.A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

[Image via EllenTube/Instagram.]

