Frances Bean Cobain Spends Over $200,000 A MONTH?! Holy $hit!

9/28/2017 3:33 AM ET | Filed under: Courtney LoveJohnny DeppFrances Bean CobainBusiness BlitzCeleb KidzBreakups

That is some shopping bill!

Frances Bean Cobain has always struck us as pretty down-to-earth for a model and the child of two famous rockstars. But she don't spend like the girl next door!

The daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love had to file a yearly income and expense declaration as part of her divorce from Isaiah Silva — probably because he claimed she had over $100 million stashed away.

Photo: Frances Honors Dad's 50th Birthday With A Touching Tribute

The 24-year-old actually only has about $11 mil.

But other notable numbers include the $95,496/month Frances makes from her father's publicity rights and… her declared spending of $206,000/month!

That's some Johnny Depp level extravagance!

We don't know what she's spending it all on, but those numbers aren't adding up to us. Does she really make enough modeling to make up the difference? We hope so!

How fast could YOU spend $200K??

[Image via WENN.]

