Girls Next Door Alums Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt Break Their Silence On Ex Hugh Hefner's Death

Hugh Hefner touched so many lives.

So it's understandable that the Playboy founder's ex-girlfriends are paying tribute to the media mogul following his sad passing.

Photos: Stars We Lost In 2017

As we previously reported, Hef passed away on Wednesday from natural causes. It's said he died peacefully while at his home, The Playboy Mansion, and was surrounded by his loved ones. He was 91.

Despite reportedly having been ill for awhile, Hugh's death has certainly taken many by surprise. Hefner's exes and Girls Next Door costars Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt were quick to voice their devastation amid the news that the magazine pioneer had died.

Miz Wilkinson, who has previously described her former flame as "family," addressed the sad news by releasing the following statement to People:

"Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn't be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever."

How heartbreaking. As for Miz Marquardt, she and Hef had become somewhat estranged over the years, but she fondly remembered him on Instagram:

So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy 💔A post shared by Bridget Marquardt (@bridgetmarquardt) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

As of right now, Holly Madison has stayed tight-lipped about the industry vet's death. And, tbh, it isn't that surprising.

In case you forgot, the 37-year-old made MANY explosive claims about the notorious womanizer in her book, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales From a Playboy Bunny.

Nonetheless, we're sure Kendra and Bridget's kind words mean the world to Hefner's living relatives.

[Image via Nikki Nelson/WENN.]

Tags: bridget marquardt, holly madison, hugh hefner, instagram, kendra wilkinson, love line, playboy, r.i.p., sad sad