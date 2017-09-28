Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Hugh Hefner Khloé K. Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Disney, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Halloween >> There's A Hocus Pocus Remake In The Works WITHOUT The Original Cast — WHY?

There's A Hocus Pocus Remake In The Works WITHOUT The Original Cast — WHY?

9/28/2017 1:17 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersDisneySarah Jessica ParkerBette MidlerHalloween

no title

Amok, amok, amok, amok!

It feels like we've been waiting three hundred years for a virgin to light a candle the Hocus Pocus sequel — but instead, it looks like Disney is giving us a remake! Without the original cast!

This is especially shocking considering the OG witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have all said they'd be down to get the Sanderson sisters back together again!

Related: 18 Family-Friendly Halloween Movies For The Easily Frightened!

But, according to Deadline:

"The new Hocus Pocus iteration will have a new cast and a new director. Kenny Ortega, who has directed Disney Channel's two biggest TV movie franchises, High School Musical and Descendants, is not involved."

Halloween is canceled.

People are pissed at the news — ch-ch-check out some of the reactions (below)!

And to make you feel even more nostalgic, see where the original cast is now (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Hocus Pocus — Where Are They Now???"

CLICK HERE to view "Hocus Pocus — Where Are They Now???"

CLICK HERE to view "Hocus Pocus — Where Are They Now???"

CLICK HERE to view "Hocus Pocus — Where Are They Now???"

CLICK HERE to view "Hocus Pocus — Where Are They Now???"

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Worst Movie Casting Of All Time!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis — See Her Statement Here
Next story »
The Hottest Stories Right Now!
See All Comments