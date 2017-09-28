There's A Hocus Pocus Remake In The Works WITHOUT The Original Cast — WHY?

Amok, amok, amok, amok!

It feels like we've been waiting three hundred years for a virgin to light a candle the Hocus Pocus sequel — but instead, it looks like Disney is giving us a remake! Without the original cast!

This is especially shocking considering the OG witches Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have all said they'd be down to get the Sanderson sisters back together again!

But, according to Deadline:

"The new Hocus Pocus iteration will have a new cast and a new director. Kenny Ortega, who has directed Disney Channel's two biggest TV movie franchises, High School Musical and Descendants, is not involved."

Halloween is canceled.

People are pissed at the news — ch-ch-check out some of the reactions (below)!

good morning, found out they are apparently remaking hocus pocus so i am going back to bed until that project is cancelled

— Mags (@maggiecarucci) September 28, 2017

When they announce about remaking #HocusPocus on @DisneyChannel 🙄 if @BetteMidler aint in it we dont want it!

— ✨ (@aroseq90) September 28, 2017

WE WANT A HOCUS POCUS SEQUEL NOT A FREAKING REMAKE

— Noel Diem (@NoelDiem) September 28, 2017

Hang on, they're doing a Hocus Pocus REMAKE not sequel? pic.twitter.com/ZYvSFyn7Br

— Liam Hughes (@liamo_dh) September 28, 2017

I am suddenly distraught over the news that Disney Channel is remaking Hocus Pocus omg why touch PERFECTION pic.twitter.com/Re3PoojP6k

— Meg Omecene (@megomecene) September 28, 2017

And to make you feel even more nostalgic, see where the original cast is now (below)!

