Hugh Hefner To Be Buried Next To Marilyn Monroe

Hugh Hefner passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday, and will soon be buried next to Marilyn Monroe.

For those who don't know, she was the first to star on the cover of Playboy back in 1953!

And it was 25 years ago that the racy magazine founder purchased the spot next to hers at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles for $75K.

It's yet to be revealed when Hugh will be laid to rest.

His family and loved ones are in our thoughts during this difficult time.

[Image via Media Punch.]

