Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Hugh Hefner Khloé K. Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> R.I.P., Playboy, Jenny McCarthy, Pamela Anderson, Skin, Hugh Hefner, Bunny >> Celebrate Hugh Hefner's Work By Seeing Which Celebs Got Their Start In Playboy

Celebrate Hugh Hefner's Work By Seeing Which Celebs Got Their Start In Playboy

9/28/2017 10:23 AM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.PlayboyJenny McCarthyPamela AndersonSkinHugh HefnerBunny

no title

The blondes thank you, Hugh Hefner.

Hundreds (thousands?) of women have stripped down for Playboy over the years. For some, it led to a thriving career as a Playmate, girlfriend, or fleeting reality TV personality — for others, superstardom!

Both Pamela Anderson and Jenny McCarthy can thank the mag for launching them into fame, but they aren't the only stunners Hef made into international sex symbols.

As a tribute to the founder's passing, see which celebs got their start in Playboy (below).

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Got Their Start In Playboy!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Got Their Start In Playboy!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Got Their Start In Playboy!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Got Their Start In Playboy!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Got Their Start In Playboy!"

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
The Sexiest Shots Celebs Have Shared!
When Movie Magic Turns Tragic -- A History Of Film Set Deaths
Ariel Winter's Sexiest Instagram Snaps!
Baywatch Babes! Celebs Who Love To Rock The Iconic Swimsuit!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Ariel Winter's Estranged Mom Says Actress Reignited Their Feud Because She 'Craves Attention' — & The Modern Family Star Already Has A Clap Back!
Next story »
Pink's "Beautiful Trauma" - REACTING Live!
See All Comments