It: Chapter Two — Who Should Play The Kids Grown Up??

The new It movie's wild success is actually its own worst enemy!

People fell in love with the kids and their story of friendship and bravery — so now the sequel has to live up to that with a WHOLE NEW CAST!

Related: The IT Sequel Just Got A Release Date, And You Aren't Going To Be Happy About It

Since It: Chapter Two will catch up with the Losers' Club at around 40 years old, the actors playing these kids grown up will have to make us love them right away too.

We have some ideas for our dream cast for the sequel. Ch-ch-check 'em out (below) and let us know who YOU would like to see take over!

First up, as Beverly Marsh…

Jessica Chastain

This is the no-brainer. Jessica was the star of director Andy Muschietti's previous horror film Mama, and Sophia Lillis, who stole the first film with a star-making performance, is a dead ringer for the Oscars nominee.



As Bill Denbrough…

Jake Gyllenhaal

The tortured leader of the Losers' Club may have grown up to be a successful hottie, but the Nightcrawler star could deliver that AND keep the sadness behind the eyes so maturely captured by Jaeden Lieberher.



As Mike Hanlon…

Jordan Peele

The Key & Peele star is a huge horror buff and proved it with his amazing directorial debut Get Out. We wish Chosen Jacobs had more to do in the film; hopefully Mike's part will be beefed up in the sequel.



As Ben Hanscom…

Chris Pratt

We know the sensitive new guy grows up to be a hottie. Who could take over for Jeremy Ray Taylor's lovable performance? Why not the most lovable guy ever?!



As Richie Tozier…

Adam Brody

The star of The O.C. has great comic chops, making him perfect to take over playing the Losers' resident wisecracker from Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.



As Stanley Uris…

Seth Rogen

Sure, he's usually known for comedy, but when Seth goes serious, like in 2015's Steve Jobs, he's a real value add. We'd love to see him pull off the terrified looks Wyatt Oleff knocked out so handily.



As Eddie Kaspbrak…

Zachary Quinto

Jack Dylan Grazer was fantastic as the young Eddie Kaspbrak, the hypochondriac. We think American Horror Story vet Zachary could take that inhaler like a baton across the years to make a nuanced portrait of a damaged man.

That's our dream casting for the next chapter of the nightmare!

Who would YOU cast??

[Image via Warner Bros./Sony Pictures/FX.]

Tags: american horror story, bookz, casting, film flickers, oscars, scary!, stranger things