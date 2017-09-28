Watch James Corden Try To Convince Channing Tatum He's Magic Mike Material!

Home Videos Photos Shop
Anyone can be Magic Mike with some hard work!

That includes James Corden, who took a break from hosting The Late Late Show to audition for Channing Tatum's Las Vegas extr-AB-aganza Magic Mike Live.

With some convincing, the Step Up star let the funny Brit prove he had what it takes to join the squad — despite him being short an ab or six.

Video: Ellen DeGeneres Grinds On Channing At Magic Mike Live

Corden then happy stripped down (or at least tried to) for an awkward, Dirty Dancing-esque training montage to Fifth Harmony's Work.

But was it enough for the late night host to bump and grind in the big leagues? Watch the video (above) to find out!

