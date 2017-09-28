Chilling 911 Calls Released From Gun/Machete DASH Store Incident

What a terrifying scene!

As we reported, Maria Medrano was arrested for assault and criminal threat charges after she allegedly went into the Kardashian's DASH store in Los Angeles, pointed a gun at the cashier, knocked off merchandise from the counter, threatened to kill the reality TV family if they didn't stay out of Cuba, and returned wielding a machete.

On Thursday, TMZ released two 911 calls from the incident, and one can vividly imagine the chaos. In the first call, the DASH employee who was allegedly held at gunpoint tells the operator she and other coworkers are hiding in the backroom.

In the second call, a witness sees the commotion and believes a robbery is taking place.

WARNING! The content is extremely disturbing.

Listen to the clips (below)!

