Remember Khloé Kardashian's Show Revenge Body? Watch The Season Two Trailer HERE!

Khloé Kardashian wants to whip your ass in shape!

On Thursday, E! released the season 2 trailer for KoKo's show Revenge Body, where the reality TV star gives contestants the chance to transform their bodies — and lives — with help from top personal trainers and nutritionists.

The 33-year-old knows a thing or two about being judged by your appearance. She says in the clip:

"My entire life I've been compared to my sisters. I was chubby and tall. I lost a lot of confidence in myself. I found a new me in this happiness and I want to share it with other people."

The show returns December 10.

[Image via E!/YouTube.]

