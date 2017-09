Well, this is probably the closest to a confirmation as we'll get!

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West dropped the new teaser for season 14 of KUWTK, and there's actually a baby reveal!

So, whose baby is it?? Kylie Jenner's? Khloé Kardashian's?? Or Kim and Kanye West's??

You'll have to watch (below) and find out!!

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTKA post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Wow! Kimmy finally confirmed the surrogacy news!

Also, we're seeing some drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna start to go down — despite neither of them being a part of the season's opening!

Guess they couldn't completely cut good 'ol Robbie from the show!

