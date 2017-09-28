Find Out What Kim Kardashian Thinks About Khloé's Pregnancy — AND Why Tristan Thompson Is The Real Deal HERE!

So many babies, so little time!

In case you've been living under a rock, sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian (via surrogate) are expecting little ones, and the K-family couldn't be happier!

According to an US Weekly source, Kanye West's wife is "so elated" about KoKo's pregnancy and "can't wait to be an aunt again"!

The insider dished:

"Kim loves Tristan, so she is super supportive… She couldn't be more happy for the family."

Speaking of the basketball star, a People source says the Revenge Body host is over-the-moon about her relationship with the athlete because he's so different from her previous flames:

"Khloé is thrilled about being pregnant. She couldn't be happier… She is so grateful that she met Tristan. He is so different from other men that she has been in relationships with."

As soon as she caught feels, the 33-year-old reality TV personality was determined to make their fling work:

"It's always been very easy for Khloé to date Tristan. They are on the same page. Early on in their relationship, Khloé decided that she was going to do everything for it to work. This is why she decided to spend so much time in Cleveland."

And the Cleveland Cavaliers player feels the same way!

"Tristan is the best. He treats Khloé very well. You can tell that he loves her as much as she loves him."

What a perfect situation!

