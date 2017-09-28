Reese Witherspoon wouldn't change a thing!

The 41-year-old actress opened up about her young marriage to Ryan Phillippe, one that lasted from 1999 to 2006.

The Home Again star told ITV's Lorraine show:

"I got married when I was 23 and I had two kids by the time I was 27. I don't know, sometimes it's good to know yourself [first]."

Despite her young age, the Big Little Lies starlet

