Kim Kardashian Receives Apology Letter From One Of Her Paris Robbers — Is It A Bunch Of B.S.?

This seems suspicious.

The alleged mastermind behind Kim Kardashian West's robbery in Paris almost a year ago has reportedly sent the KUWTK star an apology letter — but is the gesture sincere?

You see, TMZ reports Kim's legal team in France received a note from Aomar Ait Khedache, which was originally sent to the case's judge just ahead of the trial — not the reality star directly. Kim seems to agree that the thief may just be trying to save face.

Anyway, in the letter written in French, Khedache said he regrets the emotional harm he caused, saying in part:

"After observing your emotion and realizing the psychological damages I inflicted … I decided to write to you, not to obtain from you some sort of indulgence … I want to come to you as a human being to tell you how much I regret my gesture, how much I have been moved and touched to see you in tears."

He added:

"Know that I fully sympathize with the pain you are enduring, your children, your husband, and your close ones … I hope that this letter will allow you to forget little by little the trauma that you suffered by my fault."

Are U buying this apology?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

