Listen To This: Look Up For Love!

Kygo is back and JUST AS GOOD as ever! And that bar was already so high!

Like most great artists, he's evolving and trying new things, but he's such an incredible musician with a deep sense of self. Even when he's expanding his sound, he's still very clear with his vision and what makes a Kygo song.

Stargazing, feat Justin Jesso, isn't a high BMP stomper. It's more introspective and so beautiful. And totally UPLIFTING!

Check it out above!

