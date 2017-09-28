Kylie Jenner REALLY Leaned On Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian When She First Learned Her Pregnancy News!

Kylie Jenner has quite the support system.

After learning she was pregnant with Travis Scott's baby, the lip kit mogul turned to mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian West for support. While some reports claim the momager and Mrs. West had negative reactions to Kylie's baby news, in reality, these two have been the youngest Jenner's rock.

Related: Rob Sues Blac Chyna Over Christmastime Spat

In fact, one source even dished to Us Weekly that the 20-year-old turned to Kris and Kim for advice upon learning she was expecting. The insider shared:

"Kylie was leaning on Kim and Kris. And talked through her decision-making process regarding moving forward with this pregnancy, having the baby and what she's going to do."

Glad to hear it! And it appears as though Momma Jenner was more than supportive when her youngest decided she would indeed welcome a little one with her rapper boyfriend. The KarJenner Konfidant Kontinued (sorry, we had to):

"Kris is so supportive and she knew this was a Kylie decision. They all wanted Kylie to make the decision for herself and to understand this is what it looks like, this is how your life will change, and Kylie gets that."

Well we're happy to hear that Miz Jenner really thought this pregnancy through. Now, if the rumors are true, Kylie will have help in the child rearing department as Khloé Kardashian is also pregnant and Keeks is said to be expecting via a surrogate.

So many KarJenner offspring due in 2018. SQUEE!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: awwwww, baby blabber, baby bump watch, khloe kardashian, kim kardashian, kris jenner, kylie jenner, pregnancy talk, travis scott