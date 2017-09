Oh Lorde!

The singer stopped by BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on Thursday to promote her latest album Melodrama, where she delivered a hauntingly melodramatic cover of Phil Collins' In the Air Tonight.

No other artist could pull off this sultry reimagining of the 1981 hit — not only because it's totally in her musical wheelhouse, but due to all the self-referential 'Oh lord!'s the 20-year-old busts out during the performance.

Watch Lorde's phenomenal cover (above)!

