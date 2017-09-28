Macklemore & Wife Tricia Are Expecting Their Second Child!

Macklemore AKA Ben Haggerty has amazing news!

He and his wife Tricia Davis are expecting their second child together!

Video: Macklemore & Kesha Reveal The Sweet Video For Good Old Days!

The rapper made the announcement to Instagram on Thursday with a fun video teasing a reveal of the baby's gender! They didn't actually end up announcing it, but it's still cute nonetheless:

Seattle… Second time’s the charm. 😉 (and yes, both announcements are true)A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Their daughter, Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, looks so excited to be a big sis!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: baby blabber, baby bump watch, ben haggerty, family, instagram, macklemore, pregnancy talk, pregnant, tricia davis