Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Hugh Hefner Khloé K. Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Baby Blabber, Family, Pregnant, Baby Bump Watch, Pregnancy Talk, Macklemore, Instagram >> Macklemore & Wife Tricia Are Expecting Their Second Child!

Macklemore & Wife Tricia Are Expecting Their Second Child!

9/28/2017 2:03 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberFamilyPregnantBaby Bump WatchPregnancy TalkMacklemoreInstagram

Macklemore's family is growing!

Macklemore AKA Ben Haggerty has amazing news!

He and his wife Tricia Davis are expecting their second child together!

Video: Macklemore & Kesha Reveal The Sweet Video For Good Old Days!

The rapper made the announcement to Instagram on Thursday with a fun video teasing a reveal of the baby's gender! They didn't actually end up announcing it, but it's still cute nonetheless:

Seattle… Second time’s the charm. 😉 (and yes, both announcements are true)A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Their daughter, Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, looks so excited to be a big sis!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
Stars Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby Daddies
View Pics »
« Previous story
Christina Applegate, Judd Apatow, & Others Send Their Love To Julia Louis-Dreyfus Following Her Breast Cancer Reveal
Next story »
Nicki Minaj Calls Out Magazines For Changing Her Hair While Allowing 'Women Of A Different Race To Wear The Exact Style'
See All Comments