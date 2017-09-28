Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Hugh Hefner Khloé K. Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Personally Perez, PerezTV, The PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast, Daytime TV, Megyn Kelly >> Megyn Kelly Is Not Working For Me On Daytime!

Megyn Kelly Is Not Working For Me On Daytime!

9/28/2017 7:28 PM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezPerezTVThe PHP: Perez Hilton PodcastDaytime TVMegyn Kelly

Are U feeling her?

This and more on The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, or directly at PerezPodcast.com!

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Things Donald Trump Has Said About Women
Met Gala 2017: Best Dressed List
Met Gala 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
10 Times Bill O'Reilly Lived Up To His Slimy Reputation!
Stars Who've Told All To Dr. Phil!
Perezcious Pics: January 8 - 14, 2017
View Pics »
Next story »
Kim Kardashian Is Bringing Awareness To The Need For Earthquake Relief Efforts In Mexico!
See All Comments