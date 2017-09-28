Megyn Kelly's Camera Man Accidentally Steps Into Frame & Says 'Shit!' During Live Interview — Watch!

The Kelly curse continues!

It's been one misstep after another for Megyn Kelly's first week on daytime TV.

The first speedbump occurred on the debut episode of Megyn Kelly Today when the host thought it would be fun to make gay jokes about a Will & Grace superfan. Days later, Kelly made Hollywood legend Jane Fonda uncomfortable by asking probing questions about her plastic surgery.

Well, the troubles continued on Thursday when a cameraman accidentally stepped into the frame and uttered "shit!" on live TV.

Kelly was interviewing soccer star Carli Lloyd when the unidentified camera operator eclipsed the featured guest:

Megyn Kelly's camera man stepped into the frame and then said "shit." pic.twitter.com/zh5vaFPQGl

— Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) September 28, 2017

Awks!

Hopefully Megyn and crew will gain their footing sooner than later.

[Image via NBC.]

