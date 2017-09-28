Home Videos Photos Shop
Megyn Kelly's Camera Man Accidentally Steps Into Frame & Says 'Shit!' During Live Interview — Watch!

Megyn Kelly's Camera Man Accidentally Steps Into Frame & Says 'Shit!' During Live Interview — Watch!

9/28/2017 6:13 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsOops!Jane FondaDaytime TVMegyn Kelly

The Kelly curse continues!

It's been one misstep after another for Megyn Kelly's first week on daytime TV.

The first speedbump occurred on the debut episode of Megyn Kelly Today when the host thought it would be fun to make gay jokes about a Will & Grace superfan. Days later, Kelly made Hollywood legend Jane Fonda uncomfortable by asking probing questions about her plastic surgery.

Related: Jane SLAMS Megyn's Awkward Plastic Surgery Questioning

Well, the troubles continued on Thursday when a cameraman accidentally stepped into the frame and uttered "shit!" on live TV.

Kelly was interviewing soccer star Carli Lloyd when the unidentified camera operator eclipsed the featured guest:

Awks!

Hopefully Megyn and crew will gain their footing sooner than later.

[Image via NBC.]

