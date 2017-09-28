Miley Cyrus Is 'Grateful Every Fucking Day' For Wrecking Ball — But It 'Doesn't Reflect' Who She Is Now

Miley Cyrus may not be "impressed" with her 2013 hit Wrecking Ball, but she's grateful nonetheless!

In an interview for the new issue of NME Magazine, the 24-year-old opened up about how far her music has come and how she hopes to fight hate with love through her songs.

When asked about her sledgehammer-licking days, The Voice judge said:

"I should be grateful every fucking day for that song, and I am. I think people look at things that they've done and there is this sense of shame, or ‘I wish I wouldn't have done that' — not because I'm naked, by the way. It's because I feel like I'm in a deeper songwriting place."

She continued:

"Lyrically, I'm less impressed with that song right now. I feel like it doesn't reflect who I am now, but that's fine because it's not supposed to. I'm sure I'll say the same thing about this record at some point."

Liam Hemsworth's love went on to say Younger Now (out Friday!) embraces her Nashville roots, unlike the pop-heavy Bangerz in 2013 and trippy Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz in 2015:

"For Bangerz I was so one way, and I did that on Dead Petz too. ‘Malibu' and ‘Younger Now' are obviously two very different visuals in a way, but what binds them together is that they are both me. Now, I think I have more of an open mind … I don't have to be so locked into myself because then I'm putting those walls and borders around myself that I tell everyone else not to give in to."

One track in particular that embraces her new style is one Miley wrote with her godmother Dolly Parton called Rainbowland:

"One line is such a Dolly lyric – it says, ‘We are rainbows, me and you, every color, every hue.' It's about all these different races and genders and religions, if we all did come together to create and said, ‘Hey, we're different, that's awesome, let's not change to be the same, but let's come together anyway.' Because a rainbow's not a rainbow without all the different colors."

Similarly, Inspired was written for Hillary Clinton:

"I'm not fighting fire with fire, hate with hate — I'm fighting hate with love. I'm doing a concert this week in Vegas and for ‘Party In the USA' the screens will say ‘education,' ‘healthcare, ‘equality', ‘justice', ‘freedom', ‘liberation', and ‘expression.' These things are what make up our country. It's not a party in the USA if it's filled with hate, discrimination, walls, [and] violence."

Right on!

With everything going on, the songstress said you won't catch her running from the U.S. now:

"I'm not leaving the country, that's dumb. Because that's me abandoning my country when I think I've got a good thing to say to my country. And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?' Wherever I am, my voice is going to be heard, and I'll make sure of it."

Loud and clear, bb!

