Julia Louis-Dreyfus' breast cancer diagnosis has left people rattled.

As we previously reported, the Veep actress took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. While the A-lister didn't reveal which stage her cancer is in, she did note that she has the "most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends."

Unsurprisingly, the beloved celeb's announcement garnered quite the reaction on Twitter as many sent their love to the Seinfeld alum. In fact, many of Julia's famous peers reached out to her online -- including Christina Applegate (who survived breast cancer in 2008), Debra Messing, Judd Apatow, etc.

Be sure to take a look at their supportive posts (below).

