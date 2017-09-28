Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Hugh Hefner Khloé K. Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Fashion Smashion, Twitter, Nicki Minaj, Girl Power, Social Issues >> Nicki Minaj Calls Out Magazines For Changing Her Hair While Allowing 'Women Of A Different Race To Wear The Exact Style'
« Previous story
Macklemore & Wife Tricia Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Next story »
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis — See Her Statement Here
See All Comments