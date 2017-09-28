Pamela Anderson Breaks Down In Tears Mourning Hugh Hefner With This Heartbreaking Post!

Hugh Hefner's death has really hit home for Pamela Anderson.

The former Playboy model mourned the magazine icon's passing late Wednesday night, sharing an emotional video of her saying goodbye to her close friend.

And along with tears, Pam expressed her grief with a heartbreaking tribute to the late 91-year-old "gentleman" in the Instagram caption. You can see her post (below):

Pamela has starred on the cover of Hugh's magazine 14 times, as if you needed proof how much he loved her. And the feeling is obviously mutual!

In her post, she recalled the last time she saw him when he was sadly in a lot of pain.

The 50-year-old also shared a sweet picture of them together:

Our thoughts continue to be with Hugh's family and loved ones!

