Pamela Anderson Breaks Down In Tears Mourning Hugh Hefner With This Heartbreaking Post!

9/28/2017 9:48 AM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.PlayboyPamela AndersonSad SadHugh HefnerInstagram

Our thoughts are with Hugh's loved ones.

Hugh Hefner's death has really hit home for Pamela Anderson.

The former Playboy model mourned the magazine icon's passing late Wednesday night, sharing an emotional video of her saying goodbye to her close friend.

Related: Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt React To Hugh's Death

And along with tears, Pam expressed her grief with a heartbreaking tribute to the late 91-year-old "gentleman" in the Instagram caption. You can see her post (below):

Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life… People tell me all the time That I was your favorite… I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me - with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say - Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men - Enjoy … (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved - You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. … "It's movie time" You loved my boys … You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela 💋A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

Pamela has starred on the cover of Hugh's magazine 14 times, as if you needed proof how much he loved her. And the feeling is obviously mutual!

In her post, she recalled the last time she saw him when he was sadly in a lot of pain.

So sad!

The 50-year-old also shared a sweet picture of them together:

Our thoughts continue to be with Hugh's family and loved ones!

[Image via Rachel Worth/WENN.]

