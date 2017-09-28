Listen To Pink's Stunning Title Track Beautiful Trauma HERE!

We LOVE this!!

On Thursday, Pink released the title track for her upcoming album called Beautiful Trauma — and it is EPIC!

The 38-year-old wrote this super authentic hit with Jack Antonoff and was inspired by how "fucking traumatic" but also "incredibly beautiful" life is. What an incredible journey it takes you on!!

Related: Watch Reese Witherspoon & Pink Spill Their Dirty Secrets!

Listen to the triumphant tune (below)!!

Do U like this as much as we do?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Apega/WENN.]

Tags: music minute, pink