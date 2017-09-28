Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Hugh Hefner Khloé K. Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Pink, YouTube, PerezTV >> Pink's "Beautiful Trauma" - REACTING Live!

Pink's "Beautiful Trauma" - REACTING Live!

9/28/2017 10:18 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinutePinkYouTubePerezTV

This definitely traumatized us!

Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Celebrate Hugh Hefner's Work By Seeing Which Celebs Got Their Start In Playboy
Next story »
Kim Kardashian Receives Apology Letter From One Of Her Paris Robbers — Is It A Bunch Of B.S.?
See All Comments