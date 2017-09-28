Prince Harry Catches A Pee-Wee Popcorn Thief Red-Handed — & His Reaction Is PERFECTION!

Ovaries just exploded all over the globe.

While watching the volleyball match between the United Kingdom and Denmark at the Invictus Games on Wednesday, Prince Harry had the most precious interaction with a pint sized popcorn thief. Lost??

Okay, settle in. During the match, Meghan Markle's man was happily munching on some popcorn, when pal Hayley Henson's two-year-old daughter Emily started snatching some bites. At first, Prince William's brother didn't notice Emily helping herself to the bucket of popcorn.

However, when he DID finally catch Emily in the act, his reaction was beyond priceless. Be sure to ch-ch-check out the HIGHlarious encounter for yourself (below)!

*Swoon*

Looks like Harry easily transitions into dad-mode!! That's certainly good news for Miz Markle!

[Image via WENN.]

