Reese Witherspoon Gets Real About Her Young Marriage To Ryan Phillippe!

Reese Witherspoon wouldn't change a thing!

The 41-year-old actress opened up about her young marriage to Ryan Phillippe, one that lasted from 1999 to 2006.

The Home Again star told ITV's Lorraine show:

"I got married when I was 23 and I had two kids by the time I was 27. I don't know, sometimes it's good to know yourself [first]."

Despite her young age, the Big Little Lies starlet "would never change anything" about her life!

And we're sure that has a lot to do with her children she shares with Ryan, daughter, Ava, 18, and son, Deacon, 13.

Plus, Reese went on to find love with went Hollywood agent Jim Toth, with whom she shares five-year-old, Tennessee.

She went on to tell the outlet:

"It's about that next chapter in your life. What do you do when you get to 40 and you've made a decision when you were 25 to get married and have kids?"

While she has no regrets, she's talked to Ava about waiting to settle down:

"I've said to my daughter, I think you know, at 25, you start to know yourself a little bit better."

That's fair!

