The Hidden Meanings Of Your Favorite Pop Songs!

No pop song is complete without a set of catchy lyrics — but if one reads between the lines, they might discover a hidden meaning behind a certain tune!

Take, for example, Rihanna's 2007 hit Umbrella. Sure, the R&B songstress could be singing about a sexy canopy to shield her lover… but conspiracy theorizing fans swear the song has more than a few references to semen!

Which would make RiRi's umbrella, ella, ella actually some type of contraception, eption, eption, eh, eh, ew!!!

See what other mind-blowing innuendos lie behind memorable pop lyrics from The Weeknd, Hanson, and more (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!"

CLICK HERE to view "Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!"

CLICK HERE to view "Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!"

CLICK HERE to view "Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!"

CLICK HERE to view "Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!"

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: hanson, music minute, rihanna, the weeknd, umbrella