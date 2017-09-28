Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Offers Up First Impression Of IRL BF Cole Sprouse & Warns Fans That She's 'Not Betty Cooper'!

First impressions are everything.

Thus, we couldn't have been more hyped when we learned that Riverdale's Lili Reinhart spilled all about what she thought when she first met her costars, including IRL boyfriend Cole Sprouse. Ooh, go on!!!

So what did Miz Reinhart initially think of her future on (and off) screen love?? During a chat with W magazine, the blonde actress shared:

"I thought KJ [Apa] was so hot, so charming. I had seen Cole and Camila [Mendes] at the studio test, and thought Cami was so beautiful. It's funny, I don't really remember having an opinion on Cole, to be honest. Of course, I had grown up watching [The Suite Life] but I wasn't really starstruck. He just seemed like this really attractive, normal guy."

You can say that again!! Lili and Cole's real-life romance first sparked gossip this summer when the two were spotted getting cozy while at San Diego Comic Con.

Amid everyone's speculation about her private life, the 21-year-old has struggled with maintaining boundaries with fans. On Riverdale's overnight success and the attention that's come with it, Reinhart noted:

"The show took off in such a way that fame followed very quickly after, and it wasn't really a smooth transition. It was just kind of like, 'Bam.' It wasn't a bad thing, but all a sudden, I'm doing all these things and a year ago, I was just starting to film season one, and two years ago, I was living in North Carolina with my parents."

We can imagine it has been quite a shock. After one unpleasant encounter with an overzealous fan, Lili has since reminded the public:

"Fans feel like they know who we are. And they feel entitled to touch us or ask us personal questions, which people have. You would never walk up to a stranger and hug them. You would never walk up to a stranger and ask them who are they dating… But when people come up and ask for pictures, it's like, of course. And sometimes I am in a terrible mood, but I'll still do it, and then I do feel like, ‘What if that fan experience was a let down for them and I wasn't as exciting in person?' But I am not Betty Cooper. I'm always going to try to be as happy and grateful to fans, but I'm also just trying to live my life. I don't have an on switch all of the time. It's something that I am getting used to, or trying to. I don't know how anyone can get used to that."

Fair point. Although, to be fair, people may stop asking about your love life if you'd just confirm your relationship!!

Be sure to catch Riverdale's season two premiere when it returns to The CW on October 11.

