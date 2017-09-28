Home Videos Photos Shop
Rosie O'Donnell's Late Ex Was Found Surrounded By Prescription Pill Bottles Following Her Apparent Suicide

Rosie O'Donnell's Late Ex Was Found Surrounded By Prescription Pill Bottles Following Her Apparent Suicide

9/28/2017 3:16 PM ET

What a tragedy.

According to reports, it appears as though prescription pill bottles were discovered near Rosie O'Donnell's ex, Michelle Rounds, when her body was found on September 11. The District Nine Medical Examiner's Office has since confirmed this report to Us Weekly.

This news isn't necessarily surprising as initial reports claimed Rounds died of an apparent suicide. Nonetheless, the pills have since been entered into evidence. Apparently, investigators plan to speak with the doctors who prescribed Michelle the medication. It's said Rosie's ex was taking the pills in order to treat "severe pain" caused by desmoid tumors. How sad.

We're sure Michelle's loved ones are eager for an official cause of death report so that they can get some closure. Even Rosie, despite her falling out with Rounds, was devastated upon learning of her former flame's death. At the time, O'Donnell expressed to the press:

"I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, her wife Krista and their child."

Rest in peace, Michelle.

