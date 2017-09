Well, this is probably the closest to a confirmation as we'll get!

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West dropped the new teaser for season 14 of KUWTK, and there's actually a baby reveal!

So, whose baby is it?? Kylie Jenner's? Khloé Kardashian's?? Or Kim and Kanye West's??

You'll have to watch (below) and find out!!