On Thursday, Serena Williams posted a mirror selfie (above) showing off her sexy post-baby body in a black t-shirt and panties!

The tennis star and fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed their bundle of joy Alexis Olympia on September 1, and shared a pic of her on September 13!

Although the athlete didn't caption the pic, Instagram users commented "Omg you are looking fabulous" and "Yes maaaaaaaaaaam!!!"

We can't wait to see Serena back on the court!

