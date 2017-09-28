You don't have to tell Stephen Curry who's missing in the latest Sports Illustrated cover.

The Golden State Warriors point guard was displayed front and center on the mag's "Sports United" issue, which features 10 sports figures linking arms in a digitally-created cover.

The cover, which showed Curry arm-in-arm with LeBron James and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, comes a week after the NBA star had his invitation to the White House rescinded by Donald Trump.

But if you ask Curry, SI made a huge mistake by omitting one athlete from the group: former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who kicked off the National Anthem protest last year way before it became a nationwide issue.

Echoing the sentiments of social media, Curry finds it "terrible" that the mag didn't feature the OG kneeler in an issue that's supposedly all about social justice in sports.

In an interview recorded by ESPN NBA reporter Chris Haynes, Curry said:

"That was terrible. It's just kind of capitalizing on the hoopla and the media and all that nonsense. The real people that understand exactly what's been going on, and who's really been active and vocal and truly making a difference, if you don't have Kaepernick front and center on that, something's wrong."

The two-time NBA champ went on to say that publications shouldn't be changing up the narratives of historic movements just to sell more magazines:

"It's about the true message and really highlighting the people that are doing the right thing."

Stephen Curry on the SI cover and how it omitted Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/z8mw76kTGU

— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 27, 2017

