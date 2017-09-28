Rep. Steve Scalise Receives Standing Ovation Returning To House Floor For The First Time Since Being Shot — Watch!

Back to work!

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise returned to the floor of Congress for the first time since being shot during a congressional baseball practice this summer.

Back in June, the Representative for Louisiana was shot in the hip when a gunman fired 50 shots at about 25 GOP congressmen who were on a high school baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia practicing for an upcoming congressional ball game.

On Thursday, Scalise made his triumphant return to Capitol Hill and was greeted with a standing ovation on the House floor:

Rep. Steve Scalise receives standing ovation as he returns to House floor after Alexandria shooting https://t.co/IaatmyBkfh pic.twitter.com/u5×4aVI7ik

— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 28, 2017

The positive Republican then took to the floor himself to speak on the tragedy, admitting that what he remembers most from the incident were the "thousands of acts of kindness" that followed:

Rep. Scalise: "While some people might focus on a tragic event and an evil act, to me, all I remember are the thousands of acts of kindness" pic.twitter.com/gQffK54waG

— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 28, 2017

Good to see he made a full recovery! (Sad to think that getting gunned down won't change his stance on gun control. Womp womp!)

[Image via ABS News/Twitter.]

