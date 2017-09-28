Live Más With This Taco Bell & Forever 21 Clothing Line!

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/28/2017 11:49 PM ET | Filed under: Fashion SmashionBusiness BlitzForever 21Fast Food

Holy guacamole!

We didn't know we needed a clothing line collaboration between Taco Bell and Forever 21 — but here it is!

Inspired by the students who photographed their senior portraits at the fast food restaurant, the companies decided to team up to create tops, bodysuits, cropped and regular hoodies, sweatshirts, and anorak jackets that they promise will be "hotter than Diablo Sauce."

The clothing line hits shelves on October 11 and includes a millennial pink pullover sweatshirt with the "Live Más" logo and a tank top inspired by a fire sauce packet. Classic!

Will U be spicing up your closet with this new collab?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

