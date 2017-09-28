Home Videos Photos Shop
The RHONJ Season 8 Taglines Are Feisty AF! SEE HERE!

9/28/2017

No tables were harmed in the making of this show!

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 8 taglines were released via E! News, and they're as sassy as you'd imagine!

From Melissa Gorga namedropping her Envy boutique, to Teresa Giudice bringing zen to the Garden State, the Bravo ladies didn't hold back when it came to their slogans!

The new season premieres October 4.

See all the taglines below:

Dolores Catania:

"Look loyalty up in the dictionary and you'll find my face."

Melissa Gorga:

"The only life I envy is my own."

Newbie Margaret Josephs:

"I bring the power, the pigtails, and the party."

Siggy Flicker:

"My motto is: Know your worth. Leave the rest to your plastic surgeon."

Teresa Giudice:

"If you're not about the namaste, get the hell out of my way."

