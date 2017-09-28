The Hottest Stories Right Now!

Jane Fonda Is NOT Here For Your Plastic Surgery Questions, Megyn Kelly!

[CLICK HERE]

Rihanna Shuts Down Cosmetics Company MAKE UP FOR EVER After They Throw Shade At Her Fenty Beauty Line!

[CLICK HERE]

RHOC's Kelly Dodd Announces Divorce From Husband Of 11 Years: 'We Are Both Miserable'

[CLICK HERE]

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Confirm Their Engagement With A Sweet (Yet Simple) Newspaper Announcement!

[CLICK HERE]

Michelle Obama Reminds Women Who Voted For Donald Trump That They Voted 'Against Their Own Voice'

[CLICK HERE]

Azealia Banks Tries To Come For Cardi B By Calling Her A 'Poor Man's Nicki' — But She Wasn't Ready For Cardi's Epic Clapback!!

[CLICK HERE]

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have NO PLANS For A Shotgun Wedding — & Here's How Parents Caitlyn & Kris Are Handling The Surprise Pregnancy

[CLICK HERE]

Woman Dragged Off Plane After Demanding Two Dogs Be Removed From Flight, Claiming 'Life-Threatening' Allergy

[CLICK HERE]

Zac Efron Makes It Very Clear He's Not Ready To Talk About Kids In This Candid 73 Question Interview With Vogue!

[CLICK HERE]

Kim Kardashian Is Basically The Family's Spokeswoman Now — Read The Latest Rumors She's Taking Down HERE!

[CLICK HERE]