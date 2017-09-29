Intolerance will not be tolerated in the Air Force Academy.

On Thursday, Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria denounced bigotry after racist slurs were found on the message boards of five black cadet candidates at the Academy's prep school.

The school launched an investigation following the discovery of messages that said "Go home" with the n-word written in black marker. Officials are looking to identify the messengers and promised to hold them accountable.

In a video shared on Thursday to the Academy's social media pages, Silveria denounced the "horrible language and horrible ideas" in the message, firmly stating that any aspiring cadet with such hateful ideology are the ones who should "go home."

The outraged Lt. Gen. told the cadets:

"If you can't treat someone from another gender, whether that's a man or a woman, with dignity and respect, then you need to get out. If you demean someone in any way, then you need to get out. And if you can't treat someone from another race or different color skin with dignity and respect, then you need to get out."

See, Donald Trump? Here's how you denounce bigotry and look like a real leader doing so!

It would be amazing if the president retweeted a message of unity like this… but we're not holding our breath. Watch the powerful speech (below).

"If you can't treat someone with dignity and respect–then you need to get out."-Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria, Superintendent @AF_Academy pic.twitter.com/njCktv5Fmp

— U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) September 28, 2017

