Conspiracy Corner: Apollo 15 Astronaut Al Worden On Why WE'RE The Aliens!

The truth is out there… and on daytime TV, apparently.

Apollo 15 Astronaut Al Worden stopped by Good Morning Britain on Friday to celebrate space week and discuss his incredible lunar mission in 1971 that saw him orbit the moon for six days.

But the conversation drifted to the dark side of the moon when the anchors asked the 85-year-old the age-old question: does he think there is ~extraterrestrial~ life out there?

Not only did Worden say, unequivocally, that he believes aliens exist — he says that WE (yes, human beings) are actually aliens, too!

Yeesh. Kind of a heavy bomb to drop on morning TV there, Al! See what the anchors had to say to the astronaut's spacey claims (below)!

So, when do we get to return to our home planet and leave Donald Trump behind?

[Image via ITV/YouTube.]

Tags: al worden, conspiracy corner, daytime tv, good morning britain, nasa, science!, space!, tv news