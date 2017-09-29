Justin Bobby Talks His & Audrina Patridge's 'Mutual Respect' Amid Her Intense Divorce Drama!

It may sound strange, but it seems like Audrina Patridge's divorce from Corey Bohan has brought her closer with her ex Justin Bobby.

Amid the drama stemming from the abuse allegations, the starlet's former boyfriend and The Hills costar gave her his support with some kind words last week.

Related: Audrina Is Never Getting Back With Corey!

And the musician isn't done yet. Speaking with Kate Casey on her podcast Reality Life With Kate Casey on Friday, he admitted:

"I'm literally chatting with Audrina right now. We're talking because I made a comment about what was happening with her divorce. She had reached out to me and kind of thanked me for being nice and a friend about the whole thing. Me and her out of everyone had the coolest bond out of everybody [on The Hills] – guy/girl bond."

Very sweet!

Justin also reminisced about their time on the show together, gushing about the momma of one:

"There was always a fairly grand mutual respect and consideration for each other, just because we were friends before anything. We weren't pushed together by the show. We had a little bond and trust within each other."

The reality TV star admitted he and Audrina first shared a bond when he was styling her hair, but producers of the show "too awkward of a storyline." And added their original Vegas meeting on the show "never happened."

Still, he insists their relationship was real:

"Of course, with her. We would work long hours and film these romantic scenes and then be together and go out and meet people and stuff. It caused a courtship for sure."

Their busy schedules made it hard for them "to get significant about [the romance], it never really caught on."

Maybe they'll rekindle more than just their friendship??

We kid, we kid. But we're still putting it out there!

[Image via FayesVision/PNP/WENN.]

Tags: audrina patridge, breakups, divorce, justin bobby, nostalgia, reality tv, split, the hills