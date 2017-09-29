Home Videos Photos Shop
Beyoncé's Mom Gives An Update On The Twins & How Blue Ivy Is Doing As A Big Sis!

9/29/2017 11:45 AM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberBeyonceFamilyBlue Ivy CarterSir CarterRumi Carter

Beyonce and Tina Lawson

Bey-bies update!!

Tina Knowles-Lawson is a glowing grandmomma — and she couldn't help but gush about Beyoncé's three children while at the Habitat For Humanity Builder's Ball in Beverly Hills on Thursday!

The 63-year-old told Us Weekly of how twins Rumi and Sir Carter are doing:

"They are amazing. They're very young but they like to touch and they're adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I'm just so happy."

And as for how Blue Ivy Carter is adjusting to sharing all the attention, Tina said:

"She's doing amazing! She's a big sister and she feeds them and she's excited. And she feels responsible for them being here because she prayed for them."

So adorable!

[Image via Instagram/Guillermo Proano/WENN.]

