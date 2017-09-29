Blac Chyna's Lawyer Hits Back At The KarJenner Siblings' Assault & Vandalism Lawsuit: 'The Allegations Are False'

Blac Chyna's lawyer is hitting back at Rob Kardashian's lawsuit!!

As we previously reported, the KUWTK alum (along with sis Kylie Jenner) sued Dream Kardashian's momma over a Christmastime outburst where the video vixen allegedly attacked Rob, used drugs, and destroyed Jenner's home. As these are serious AF allegations, Lisa Bloom has moved quickly to clap back at the KarJenners' claims.

During a press conference on Thursday, the powerhouse attorney stated that her client is "resolved to get justice" as she accused Kris Jenner's son of making "false" allegations against his baby momma. The legal expert noted:

"The language [in the lawsuit] was very ugly and false. The allegations are false. Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna share a baby, Dream. He just entered into a case where he promised not to disparage her and now this."

Oh, Lisa just went there!! In case you forgot, the Arthur George designer was slapped with a restraining order after he uploaded nudes of the mother-of-his-child amid a social media tirade.

In regards to Kardashian's claims that Chyna assaulted him, Bloom defended that "anyone can run to court and file a complaint," but it doesn't prove wrongdoing. She added:

"Can you win the case at the end of the day? We will have more to announce in her case very soon."

Color us intrigued!! Now, if you're worried at all about baby Dream's well being, Bloom relayed to reporters:

"[Dream] could not be happier but thank goodness she's young and oblivious to all of this. As Chyna has said many times, she just wants to peacefully coparent Dream and it would be nice if Mr. Kardashian had the same philosophy."

Snap! Snap!

Be sure to ch-ch-check back for any updates on this ongoing feud!!

