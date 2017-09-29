Camila Cabello Stands Up For 'The Dreamers' In A Politically Charged Today Show Appearance — Watch!

Camila Cabello may be relatively new to the solo artist game, but she brought out her best hits for her Today show appearance!!

On Friday, the former Fifth Harmony member stopped by the NBC morning show to bring some Havana heat for their Citi Concert Series. However, the 20-year-old made her performance a political one as she dedicated the number to "the Dreamers."

As you surely know, Donald Trump is waging war on Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects illegal immigrants who were brought to the country as minors. By ending DACA, the Trumpster hopes to send these immigrants "home" — to countries many of them barely know. We couldn't be prouder of Camila for using her platform to raise awareness about DACA.

In addition to her political performance, the songstress also performed her singles Bad Things and Crying In The Club. Be sure to ch-ch-check out Camila's Today show performances for yourself (below)! Enjoy!!

The It-girl Is Hot & Political During Havana Performance

Camila Slays Her Solo Rendition Of Bad Things

Cabello Brings The Emotion With Crying In The Club

