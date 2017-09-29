Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Hugh Hefner Khloé K. Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Music Minute, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Fifth Harmony, Daytime TV, Camila Cabello >> Camila Cabello Stands Up For 'The Dreamers' In A Politically Charged Today Show Appearance — Watch!

Camila Cabello Stands Up For 'The Dreamers' In A Politically Charged Today Show Appearance — Watch!

9/29/2017 12:52 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMusic MinuteBarack ObamaDonald TrumpFifth HarmonyDaytime TVCamila Cabello

camila cabello today show performances

Camila Cabello may be relatively new to the solo artist game, but she brought out her best hits for her Today show appearance!!

On Friday, the former Fifth Harmony member stopped by the NBC morning show to bring some Havana heat for their Citi Concert Series. However, the 20-year-old made her performance a political one as she dedicated the number to "the Dreamers."

Video: Camila Is Red Hot On The Tonight Show

As you surely know, Donald Trump is waging war on Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects illegal immigrants who were brought to the country as minors. By ending DACA, the Trumpster hopes to send these immigrants "home" — to countries many of them barely know. We couldn't be prouder of Camila for using her platform to raise awareness about DACA.

In addition to her political performance, the songstress also performed her singles Bad Things and Crying In The Club. Be sure to ch-ch-check out Camila's Today show performances for yourself (below)! Enjoy!!

The It-girl Is Hot & Political During Havana Performance

Camila Slays Her Solo Rendition Of Bad Things

Cabello Brings The Emotion With Crying In The Club

[Image via Today Show/Twitter.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Greeting Cards With Real Donald Trump Quotes!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
View Pics »
« Previous story
The Hottest Stories Right Now!
Next story »
Ariel Winter Attends Her First Day Of School At UCLA — But Blasts Paparazzi Who ‘Ruined’ It
See All Comments