Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Hugh Hefner Khloé K. Taylor Swift Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Personally Perez, Music Minute, PerezTV, Nicki Minaj, The PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast, Cardi B >> Cardi B Is The New Queen Of The Universe!

Cardi B Is The New Queen Of The Universe!

9/29/2017 7:21 PM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezMusic MinutePerezTVNicki MinajThe PHP: Perez Hilton PodcastCardi B

Obsessed with her!

This and more on The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, or directly at PerezPodcast.com!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
View Pics »
Next story »
Idris Elba Auditioned To Play Gaston In Beauty & The Beast!
See All Comments