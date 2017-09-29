Charlie's Angels Reboot Could Star Kristen Stewart & Lupita Nyong'o!

If you were wondering how serious Elizabeth Banks was with her forthcoming reboot of Charlie's Angels, the first two names thrown out should clear that right up.

According to Variety, Banks and Sony are aiming high, eying César winner Kristen Stewart and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o for two of the three leads!

Angels indeed!

No word yet if either actress has expressed interest in bringing the '70s all-female detective agency back to the big screen.

Believe it or not, it's been 17 YEARS since Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore's hilarious, action-packed previous update (and 14 years since the disappointing sequel).

This new take already has a Summer 2019 release date scheduled, so we should expect to hear some definite announcements pretty soon!

